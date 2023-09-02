TUPELO – For 50 of his 52 years as a dentist, Fred Murphree had his practice in Tupelo. And working with him for more than 40 years was his wife, Vickey.
When Fred died in 2017 because of cancer, Vickey continued the dental practice for a few years, but the pandemic forced her to change plans.
"I tried to keep the practice going with some dentists, but COVID changed the world, and I had to close the practice," she said. "I thought about doing several things, and I wanted to do something productive and helpful to other people."
One of her ideas was to become a hiking guide for senior citizens, but that thought passed. Instead, she decided to become an esthetician.
"I don't know why I wanted to do it; it was never anything I had ever considered before," she said.
In January, she opened Skinsational, a skin-wellness spa for men and women. It was a big career turn for Murphree.
A graduate of what was the Mississippi State College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women), Vickey Murphree has a degree in mathematics with minors in psychology and secondary education. After a few years as a substitute teacher, she joined her husband in her dental practice.
But opening Skinsational at 602 Pegram Drive was a goal she successfully accomplished after nearly a year of education and training.
"I set out and accomplished that goal of becoming licensed, then traveled all over the U.S. learning how to do different types of facials and using different types of equipment," she said.
Vickey was not completely unfamiliar with looking fabulous and having proper skincare; during her college years, she had a part-time career as a runway model working in New York, Dallas and Atlanta.
Also, in taking care of her husband during his fight with cancer, she also realized that oncology patients had special skincare needs as well, and she received training for that.
"For the treatment they go through, no matter what type of cancer, their skin is affected," she said. "Not only does it help their skin, it makes them more comfortable. It gives them relaxation, too. So many times oncology patients can sleep, and a comfort special gets them relaxed, and I massage their face and hands and feet and they sometimes get their longest period of rest and relaxation.
"Having a husband who died, I know what they go through," she added. "He was sick with terminal cancer for 15 months, and it was difficult. That relaxation can be very beneficial."
REJUVENATING SKINCARE
Skinsational is designed to provide men and women of all ages with what Murprhee said are "rejuvenating" skincare regimens.
"We do the basics in facials, which take just under an hour," Murphree said. "But I specialize in the treatment facials, which last two to two-and-a-half hours. The treatment facials address the needs of a client, be it acne, dry skin, oily skin, combination skin, rosacea ... there are a lot of little problems that can be addressed."
Other services available include hair removal with sugar paste, nonsurgical facelifts and cryo fat removal.
"The nonsurgical facelift causes the dermis to produce new collagen and elastin and gives the face a 'pull,'" Murphree said. "The cryo machine helps in fat removal, whether its a double chin or any excess fat on the body whether it's upper arm, abdomen, even the knees."
Additionally, Jackie Massey is a permanent makeup artist who works on permanent cosmetics, scar camouflage, micro needling and tattoo removal.
Murphree said men usually have more sensitive skin than women and may be suffering from conditions and not realize it.
"They'll put up with dry skin or a little rough skin and think it's normal," she said. "A lot of men – and women – suffer from sunspots or age spots, and we can help with pigmentation to help smooth it out."
In the near future, Murphree would like to see all five rooms in the office staffed full-time by other estheticians, but for now, the goal is to continue to spread work about Skinsational and build its client base.
"I'd eventually like to have more spas in different town, too," she said.
Skinsational is open via appointments 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Appointments can be made online at Skinsationalyou.com or by calling 662-346-6433 or 662-842-7154.
