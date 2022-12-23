Everyone who has been to a grocery store has seen their trips become more expensive as inflation continues to affect prices on virtually everything on a shelf, bin, cooler or freezer.
The higher prices have had a ripple effect on the food industry, from restaurants to food trucks and everything between. And bakers, especially, have seen their fair share of the skyrocketing prices.
Compared to a year ago, eggs are 50% higher, butter is up 34%, flour is up 25% and milk is up 15% – all key ingredients for bakers.
Angie Ross — who opened Angie's Sweet Treats in Tupelo about 18 months after purchasing the bakery from her friend, and former owner Melinda Monts — said having to navigate the prices she has to pay and the prices she can charge customers while still eking out a profit is difficult.
"It's pretty bad. Five dozen eggs has gone from about $5 a box to $20 or more in a year," she said. "Butter and cream is up, too, and all our icing homemade and those are the key ingredients. Everything is up."
Shanon Christopher, who opened Brown Eyes Bakery in Amory a little more than four years ago, also feels the paint.
"It's really hard to sell a cupcake for $2 when eggs are 37 cents apiece – it's almost impossible," she said. "It's getting to the point where keeping ready made stuff is not profitable because people are complaining when you go up 25 cents."
She said it's more profitable to make custom cakes and to cater.
Christopher, like Ross and other bakers, want their customers to understand why they've had to raise prices. But apparently there's a bit of a disconnect as some walk-in customers are surprised at the prices and often balk at them.
"Sales have dropped," Christopher said. "They're up from two or three months ago, but they're down from last year. People having to manage. I get it; it's hard and I hope it gets better."
Ross said her regular customers have been accommodating with her price increases, but for others, it's harder for them to understand.
"It is what it is," she said. "For example, someone called about a German chocolate cake, and they were like, 'oh no, I'm not paying that.' But they need to understand that it's a baked, there's cooked icing with butter, cream and pecans, it has eggs, and then there's the labor in it. Everything has gone up.
"Some people I wonder if they've even been to the grocery store. I guess they don't realize we buy from the same stores they do. We don't get any volume discount. Honestly, a lot of the wholesale suppliers are more expensive than Walmart and Sam's. We have to shop around as much as we can."
'Very straining and difficult'
Tiffany Grice is a home baker and said this holiday season has been more stressful than any one in the past with the rising food costs and increased costs of everything in general.
"Even compared to last year or just a couple months ago, food prices have doubled or tripled in some cases," she said. "For example, a 6-pound can of Crisco shortening was around $9 a year ago and is now $20. Between the cost of food items and the struggle to find supplies from retailers in stock, being a baker or any person in the food industry is very straining and difficult right now."
Grice recently went up on her prices on average by $2 to $5 to help offset what she's been spending on ingredients, but because the prices continue to rise, she said she's not making a profit off of what she's selling.
"As small business owners, we don't like to go up on our prices because we value our customers and often have personal relationships with the people that we serve," she said. "There's a constant battle between pleasing people and trying to stay afloat. I will unfortunately have to increase my prices again, but hopefully my customers will continue to be understanding.
Another home baker, Pyar Escalante Wilburn, said the price increases are "insane."
"Literally everything has tripled in price ... While things triple in price, I can’t bring myself to triple – or even double – my prices," she said. "So I’m actually booking less cakes and making much less profit. I believe most bakers do this because we love it, but we are struggling really hard right now. I’ve seen several baker friends quit altogether."
Finding the ingredients they need is a difficult challenge in itself, on top of the higher prices bakers have to pay. Wilburn said stock is very low on many things bakers need.
But, she said, "I refuse to skimp on quality so I now make at least monthly trips to places like Trader Joe’s who have higher quality at lower prices. It’s always been a struggle here in our area for bakers because we are so limited on places to buy supplies. Things like boards, boxes, piping bags, cake decorations, cake toppers, ect. Most things I purchase online. There’s most definitely a need in the are not being filled."
At Talbot House Bakery and Cafe in Tupelo, founder and executive director Becky Weatherford said it held the line on prices until this summer.
Talbot House provides housing, support and employment opportunities for women in the early stages of substance abuse recovery. It relies on sales from the bakery and cafe, donations and foundation grants.
"We still feel a little guilty about doing so, but I know we have quality products, and that people pay for quality." she said. "I also know that most of our customers are feeling the crunch of inflation, as well. I don’t imagine we will get back to pre-pandemic prices anytime soon."
