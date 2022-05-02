Raising Cane's recently opened across the street from the building Slim Chickens go into, which is being built in front of the Walmart Supercenter on North Gloster Street. And within a short distance from the two rivals is Zaxby's, Abner's and of course, Chick-Fil-A.
The restaurant in Tupelo is a franchise for Southern Partners of Greenwood. In addition to locations already in Starkville and Ridgeland and now Tupelo, Southern Partners looks to open locations in Biloxi, Columbus and in the Jackson area this year.
Slim Chickens is hiring a mix of part-time and full-time workers, with starting pay at $13 an hour. Also, it is looking to hire assistant managers with pay depending on experience.
A job fair at the WIN Job Center in Belden will be held all week from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.
Founded in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant that features tenderloins marinated in buttermilk, breaded by hand and fried.
The restaurant menus includes chicken tenders, wings, salads, sandwiches, wraps, chicken and waffles, and sides like pickles, okra and fried mushrooms.
It also serves desserts in Mason jars, including a strawberry cheesecake dessert, a chocolate brownie and other seasonal flavors.