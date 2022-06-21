The Biz Buzz Facebook group is an active community where I share the latest business news and answer questions from readers. Here is a sampling of recent news and some questions I've answered.
It's Slim Chickens and it opening July 11
A recurring question that just won't go away, and one we've answered time and again is, "what's being built in front of Walmart on North Gloster."
I hope to put it to bed once and for all, so please spread the word – it's Slim Chickens.
The opening is planned for July 11.
And just what exactly is Slim Chickens, newbies are sure to ask? Chicken. Yes, you read that right.
From an earlier post, here's what they do:
Founded in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant that features tenderloins marinated in buttermilk, breaded by hand and fried.
The restaurant menus includes chicken tenders, wings, salads, sandwiches, wraps, chicken and waffles, and sides like pickles, okra and fried mushrooms.
It also serves desserts in Mason jars, including a strawberry cheesecake dessert, a chocolate brownie and other seasonal flavors.
So, shout it from the rooftops – it's Slim Chickens. And join Biz Buzz so you can find out stuff!
Is Asian Market and Restaurant open yet?
No, but it recently got an inspection from the Mississippi Department of Health, so it seems we’re a step closer.
Former VF Outlet transformed into climate-controlled storage.
As expected – as we said last fall – the old VF outlet on Eason Boulevard is now a storage facility. CubeSmart Self Storage to be exact.
Total Tea now open near mall food court
If youve been looking for boba tea, that place is here - Totally Tea, which recently opened in a kiosk in front of the carousel at the food court at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.
And it’s more than tea - they also have smoothies and slushies
What is the status of the zip lining/adventure place that is suppose to open in Algoma?
The answer comes from Wanda Montgomery Knox, who said, "Tree Top Adventures ￼has made great headway, due to weather conditions it has been some delays. Keep the excitement for opening day at Tree Top Adventures. You're always welcome to drive by to see the excitement."
Well, this is certainly new and different.
The Twisted Whisker Cat Cafe
Coming late this summer: Tupelo's first cat cafe! We have started renovations and are getting the ball rolling on making our building into a fabulous foster home for Tupelo's shelter cats! Soon you'll be able to enjoy a Diet Dr Pepper (or other inferior drink of choice) in a funky lounge with free wifi surrounded by cats!! We hope you'll follow our journey to opening and get as excited as we are!
Is Dunkin' Donuts still going in the old Krystal place? And what about MOD burgers? I see the sign but no action?
According to a comment, a manager has been hired and is in training with Dunkin', which is eyeing the old Krystal location in Tupelo.
Mod Burger, which is on the first floor of the Midtown Pointe II building, is awaiting final inspections before opening
Aunt B's Soul Food is back open for dine-in
Aunt B's Soul Food on South Green Street is back open for dine in ... but not completely.
For now, it's only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and will eventulaly ease into opening other days, owner Thomas Woods said.