TUPELO – The chicken game in the All-America City has another player joining.
Slim Chickens, which was founded in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2003, plans to have a new restaurant on North Gloster Street opening around December.
The restaurant will be operated by Southern Partners of Greenwood, which began as a Sonic Drive-In franchise and has grown to operate a total of 23 locations in four states. In 2020, Southern Partners began a franchise development partership with Slim Chickens in Mississippi.
Southern Partners currently has a Slim Chickens in Starkville and Ridgeland, with plans for Tupelo and Columbus in the immediate future.
The Tupelo store will be built from the ground up and include a drive-through.
According to plans filed with the city, the restaurant will be built from the ground upat 3937 N. Gloster St., in Tupelo, which would put it somewhere in front of the Walmart Supercenter.
As for Slim Chickens' menu, the fast-casual restaurant features 100% all-natural premium tenderloins marinated in southern-style buttermilk marinade, and lightly breaded by hand.
The restaurant focuses on chicken tenders, wings, salads, sandwiches, wraps, chicken and waffles, and sides like pickles, okra and fried mushrooms.
Seasonal items like tender mac and cheese, buffalo mac, strawberry salads are offered, as well as seasonal drinks like cranberry lemonade, strawberry lemonade and others.
Slim Chickens also serves desserts in Mason jars, including a strawberry cheesecake dessert, a chocolate brownie and other seasonal flavors.
Now with more than 100 locations in 19 states, Slim Pickens in 2019 announced a minority investment by 10 Point Capital, a company that helped fuel major expansions for companies like Tropical Smoothie Cafe and others. CEO Tom Gordon said the investment would help the company toward its stated goal of opening 600 locations in the next 10 years.