TUPELO – Slim Chickens, the fast-casual chicken restaurant, is in a race to open their Tupelo location with another chicken chain, Raising Cane's.
While the latter is looking to open in April, Slim Chickens, under construction in the Walmart parking lot on North Gloster next to the Verizon store, should be open by May, said David Bagwell, a partner in Southern Partners, the franchise group building the store.
A Tupelo location for Slim Chickens has been eyed for about three years, Bagwell said, but it wasn't until the end of last year that the deal was done. And by that time, construction was well under way for Raising Cane's in the former Logan's Roadhouse spot.
However, despite starting later, it hasn't taken long at all for the construction team to put up walls for Slim Chickens restaurant.
Bagwell said they're looking for salaried management now, and will begin regular hiring toward the end of March/early April, when it hopes to hire 70-100 people.
Founded in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant that features tenderloins marinated in Southern-style buttermilk marinade and lightly breaded by hand.
The restaurant focuses on chicken tenders, wings, salads, sandwiches, wraps, chicken and waffles, and sides like pickles, okra and fried mushrooms.
Seasonal items like mac and cheese, buffalo mac and strawberry salads are offered, as well as seasonal drinks like cranberry lemonade, strawberry lemonade and others.
Slim Chickens also serves desserts in Mason jars, including a strawberry cheesecake dessert, a chocolate brownie and other seasonal flavors.
In addition to locations already in Starkville and Ridgeland and now Tupelo, Southern Partners looks to open locations in Biloxi, Columbus and in the Jackson-area this year.