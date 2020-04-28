Tupelo • The Mississippi Small Business Development Center, which serves the small business owners and entrepreneurs of the state no-cost, one-on-one counseling, technical assistance, and a variety of business workshops, has shifted how it delivers its programs.
• To ensure the safety of clients and staff, SBDC has moved all counseling services and workshops to online platforms until it becomes safe to resume in person consultations. All center directors, counselors and staff are working from home during the shelter in place mandate.
• Counselors are available to assist business owners, review and answer questions on loan and grant applications, develop business continuity plans, and provide support through the process. To reach a counselor in your area of the state, call 1-800-725-7232.
• The COVID-19 resource page on the SBDC website is updated regularly in order to provide a quick and easy portal for business owners looking for the latest information. The website is mssbdc.org/covid19
• The popular Business 101 and 201 workshops are now available On-Demand via the website, These workshops are free and can be completed at your own pace. The website is clients.mssbdc.org/events.aspx
“Our team is actively collaborating with federal, state and local agencies. We are actively working with Gov. Reeves’ office, and we continue to share resources and strengthen our relationships within the state to provide the strongest network possible for business owners,” the SBDC said.
“Recovery will be a process that can take many months. We are working on a solid plan to bring our small businesses through this situation. This plan will enable us to retool and relaunch small businesses using an analytical review of business models, financial analysis, marketing strategies, operational support, and human resources training. ... Our (virtual) doors are open and will remain open to all who need assistance.”