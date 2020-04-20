The Paycheck Protection Program's $349 billion was snapped up in less than two weeks, with more than 1.66 million loans.
Implemented on April 3, the PPP was part of the $2.1 trillion CARES Act which sought to add a financial stimulus to taxpayers and small businesses alike.
But the plan was not without controversy as some large companies received PPP money, which was intended to help small businesses defined as those with 500 or fewer employees.
Among the most egregious examples were publicly traded chain restaurants like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, which received $20 million, and Shake Shack, which got a $10 million loan. Shake Shack has since said it is returning the money.
The Small Business Administration, which oversaw the loan program, said 4,795 financial institutions lent $342.27 billion. The rest of the money went to processing fees to the banks, which got as much as 5% on loans of not more than $350,000, 3% on loans of more than $350,000 and 1% on loans of at least $2 million.
Seventy-four percent of the loans were $150,000 and less. The more than 1.2 million loans in this range totaled $58.32 billion. Most loans by dollar amount were in the $350,000-$1 million range. More than 140,000 loans totaled $80.628 billion. There were 4,412 loans of $5 million or more, totaling more than $30.89 billion.
Nationwide, California had approved loans of 112,967 for $33.41 billion, followed by Texas' 134,737 loans for $28.48 billion; and New York with 81,075 loans for $20.34 billion
Mississippi had 20,748 loans totaling $2.48 billion.
Construction businesses received the most aid of any industry from the PPP, more than the Main Street retail stores that have essentially shut down and become the public face of the coronavirus recession.
Meanwhile, Congress is negotiating with the White House with another aid package that could be another $450 billion. It would provide $300 billion for small-business payroll program, and $50 billion would be available for small business disaster fund. Additionally, it would bring $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.