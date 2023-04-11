Small Business Credit Crunch

Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!, stands inside his toy company, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. Foreman had to temporarily scuttle plans for an acquisition due to the credit crunch.

 Marta Lavandier I AP

NEW YORK — When Nat West, owner of cider-making company Reverend Nat's Hard Cider, decided to supplement his wholesale business by opening a taproom in a bustling neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, he thought getting financing would be a breeze.

