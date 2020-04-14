TUPELO • Patti Thompson got the news she was hoping to hear – approval for a small business loan that will enable her to pay her employees and other bills.
"I just got off the phone and they said I should have it by the 20th," she said.
Thompson, the owner of Way-Fil Jewelry in Tupelo, is among millions of small business owners nationwide hoping to tap into nearly $350 billion set aside by the federal government as an economic lifeline.
Qualified borrowers – small businesses of fewer than 500 employees – can borrow up to $10 million at an interest rate of 1%. The bulk of the money can be forgiven as long as at least 75% is used to retain or rehire laid-off workers.
The money comes from the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2.1 trillion financial aid package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last month.
As of Tuesday at noon, the Small Business Administration, which is overseeing the program, says 1.1 million loan applications have been approved, totaling $257 billion from 4,700 lending institutions. (The program will run out of money by Thursday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says).
There have been attempts to add another $250 billion, but Democrats in the Senate have blocked the proposal. They're asking for more help for rural and businesses owned by minorities and women. But Republicans have opposed such efforts, arguing adding more provisions could open a can of worms for lengthy negotiations.
Thompson at least knows her money isn't tied up, having gotten a call Tuesday morning from Renasant Bank.
"I hate that my employees haven't been able to work; they're all college kids, and they rely on their jobs to help pay for things," said Thompson, who began working at Way-Fil in 1979 and bought the business in 1985.
She closed the doors to Way-Fil after the governor's shelter-in-place order, but hasn't shut down the business completely. She applied for her PPP loan on April 10.
As of Tuesday, Renasant had received some 7,000 applications asking for $1.3 billion. About $800 million has been approved so far.
“We believe the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program will be instrumental in saving jobs and helping our nation’s small business sector in serving as a bridge for crossing over the downturn until the pandemic passes,” said Renasant President and CEO Mitch Waycaster. “We are experiencing a huge demand in applications for funding small business loans through the program, and our team is committed to helping meet this demand and process these requests for our clients and communities as fast as possible. We appreciate the trust our clients have placed in us to help them access this program.”
With her loan, Thompson will be able to pay her four workers again, although the jewelry shop is closed to the public.
"I'm still selling online, making repairs, replacing batteries, and making deliveries," Thompson said.
"People are still buying, especially from eBay."
For Buddy Stubbs, the owner of Busylad Rent-All, business has slowed dramatically as large events, meetings and other gatherings have come to halt. Still, he hasn't had to close his doors or laid anybody off.
"We've cut back on hours," he said. "We've got some working part-time elsewhere, some doing odd jobs here and there, we've had some file for unemployment, some who haven't."
Stubbs applied for a loan at BancorpSouth, and he got an email Sunday that he would hear from them "shortly."
"Shortly is a relative term, of course," he said with a laugh.
BancorpSouth President and CEO Dan Rollins said, "Our small business customers have been extremely patient as we navigated this unprecedented situation, and we are grateful to be able to serve them."
As of Tuesday morning, BancorpSouth had received almost 8,000 applications across its footprint requesting about $900 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds.
"We have already received SBA approval for almost $700 million in PPP loans and, if the SBA system continues to function today and tomorrow, we should be able to complete processing all of the applications we have received. We are beginning to fund these loans this week to provide much-needed relief to many small businesses across our footprint," Rollins said.
Stubbs said he'll be able to bring back everyone to work once he receives the loan, although not everyone will need to be physically present.
"We don't want everybody all gathered together," he said. "But we're in touch with everybody and we'll let them know as soon as we hear back."
According to CovidLoanTracker.com, 4% of U.S. small businesses have received a PPP loan, the vast majority from a small regional bank.
"The importance of the role that banks play in our communities has never been more apparent," Rollin said. "Both large and small banks across the country have stepped up to help small businesses keep their operations running and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. I’m immeasurably proud of the work done by my teammates here at BancorpSouth. In 17 days, our team has moved mountains to develop brand new processes and resources to support PPP and processed more loan applications in a few short days than we normally would receive in over two months. This has been a herculean effort by our team."