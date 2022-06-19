The past two years have been unprecedented for small business owners. Whether it was a bakery, bar, boutique, food truck, restaurant, etc., we all experienced shutdowns and reduced hours, fewer staff and supply chain problems.
And then the other shoe dropped.
In recent months it's been inflation continuing to rise to 40-year highs. Food prices have soared. Fuel prices have skyrocketed. Essentially everything you can buy now costs more.
You've no doubt seen the memes on social media, proclaiming that we shouldn't blame small business owners for their higher prices; they're only trying to cover their costs.
And that's true.
But it's quite possible that the situation may grow worse. There is a real threat of recession, as economists and other experts fear. The stock market certainly is feeling bearish these days.
The last recession we had was the Great Recession, which officially lasted from 2007-2009. But its aftermath was felt for up to three years afterward. Northeast Mississippi's unemployment rate was in double digits for 35 of 36 months.
Now we read that confidence among small-business owners in the U.S. flatlined in May for a second consecutive month, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses. And, "expectations for future business conditions continued to deteriorate."
"Small-business owners remain very pessimistic about the second half of the year as supply-chain disruptions, inflation and the labor shortage are not easing," NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said.
The number of small-business owners who expect better business conditions in the next six months declined further in May, reaching a fresh new low in the near-five-decade survey's history. Respondents also became more downbeat when assessing their projections for short-term sales.
Plans to increase employment increased, but small businesses continued to struggle to fill open positions in a tight labor market. Around 51% of respondents reported job openings they could not fill, up 4 points from April, the NFIB said.
Inflation pressures broadened. The percentage of owners raising average selling prices increased two points to 72%, back to the highest reading in the 48-year-history of the survey last reached in March.
"Inflation continues to outpace compensation which has reduced real incomes across the nation," Dunkelberg said. Price growth remained the most important problem for business owners, the report said.
Supply-chain bottlenecks didn't show signs of easing, according to the survey. Almost 40% of owners reported that supply-chain disruptions have had a significant impact on their business, up 3 points compared with April.
So what can you and I do as consumers? Continue to support small businesses when you can. They are the ones supporting local organizations and sports teams. The owners are our neighbors and friends.
We will all have to cut back because of inflation, but remember the locally owned merchants are in the same boat as the rest of us. They have families to feed as well.
The economic downturn will eventually turn the other way around, as all downturns do. It won't be easy, and it won't come soon enough. But if we work together for the greater good, this too, shall pass.