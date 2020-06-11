WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced approval of a request from Mississippi to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.
The approval will allow Mississippi to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced later.
Mississippi’s SNAP participation is more than 420,000 individuals, more than 195,000 households, and totals $606 million annually in federal benefits.
Until states are prepared to operate the pilot, USDA recommends utilizing other options that retailers may already provide, such as Pay at Pick-up (also known as “Click and Collect”), where SNAP cardholders can shop online and then pay for their purchase using their EBT card at pick-up. Grocery pickup is already an option that these retailers offer beyond SNAP so they are already thinking through how they can provide a safe environment to do so with the growing concerns around social distancing.