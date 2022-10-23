Election 2022 Misinformation Tech

The Facebook logo is seen on a mobile phone, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation about voting and elections ahead of next month's midterm elections. Yet a look at some of the most popular platforms shows baseless claims about election fraud continue to flourish.

 Michael Dwyer I AP

A Facebook search for the words "election fraud" first delivers an article claiming that workers at a Pennsylvania children's museum are brainwashing children so they'll accept stolen elections.

