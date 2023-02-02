Specialty Orthopedic Group is opening the SOG Urgent Care Clinic, expanding its Tupelo facility and relocating its New Albany clinic.
While SOG clinic locations have always accepted walk-in patients, SOG Urgent Care Clinic is the first stand-alone orthopedic urgent care clinic for the group.
“As our practice has continued to grow, we felt having a dedicated walk-in urgent care clinic would allow for greater access while also being mindful of seeing all of our scheduled appointments in a timely manner,” said Dr. Matt Miller, total joint specialist with SOG. “This facility will create a more efficient patient experience for all of our patients.”
The 8,500 square-foot clinic, located at 910 Mary Vance Drive between Specialty Orthopedic Group’s Tupelo facility and Tupelo Medical Group, will feature eight exam rooms, one procedure room and a casting bay, and will be equipped with digital x-ray services.
SOG Urgent Care Clinic will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a dedicated nurse practitioner, Courtney DuBose, FNP-C, starting in April 2023. The walk-in clinic is open to emergent and non-emergent needs, including fractures, pain management, and myriad acute and non-acute orthopedic-related needs.
Tupelo Clinic expansion
Once SOG Urgent Care Clinic is open and business office team members relocate from the main Tupelo facility to the new location, construction will begin to repurpose the former business office space into a third patient wing.
“When we began building our Tupelo facility in 2018, we certainly didn’t expect the need to expand the campus significantly in five years,” said Sparky Luster, CEO for Specialty Orthopedic Group. “Our practice began in 2015 with two surgeons and now has grown to 11. We will be at 15 surgeons in 2025 and are actively creating additional space in multiple markets to accommodate both our patients and surgeons.”
The remodeled space will provide an additional procedure room and seven patient exam rooms, for a total of 29 exams rooms in the Tupelo clinic. The projected competition date for the project is May 2023.
New Albany relocation
Specialty Orthopedic Group’s New Albany clinic is expanding to a new location and will eventually be open five days per week.
“New Albany has always been an important part of our footprint,” stated Luster. “We had a successful satellite clinic there from 2019 to 2022, but it became obvious we needed more space and a five day a week presence.”
The 6,000 square-foot clinic, located at 203 W. Bankhead Street, has a projected open date of March 2023. The clinic will feature seven exam rooms, one procedure room, and a casting bay, and will be equipped with digital x-ray services.
New Albany clinic providers will include Ryves Moore, MD; Chase Crumpton, PA-C; and Robin McDonald, FNP-C; with additional providers rotating to the clinic as needed.
