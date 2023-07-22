Find out the latest on business news including openings on the Biz Buzz Facebook page. Here are some quick reads on what you might have missed. Membership to the Biz Buzz Facebook group is free.
Super Chix opening in early 2024 in Tupelo
Sitework is well underway for the Tupelo location of Super Chix, a fast-casual concept featuring premium chicken tenders and frozen custard.
Being built in an open space in the parking lot of the West Main Shopping Center, the store is expected to open in early 2024.
While the location is a franchise, there is local ownership tied to the restaurant. Bernard Bean, the chief operating officer of the Eat With Us group, has partnered with Bill Latham and his Table 100 Group in Flowood to build several more locations.
Super Chix Chicken & Custard specializes in a variety of premium chicken sandwiches; chicken tenders; hand-cut fries; salads; and in-store churned, hand-dipped, premium frozen custard.
"It's fresh, never frozen premium chicken tenders, grilled or fried to order," said Corey Fremont, who manages the Sweet Peppers on West Main Street but was also involved in the openings of the Super Chix stores.
Bean said the West Main Street location was selected because it would stand out from other eateries in the area.
"Well, you know our company is really big on Crosstown and downtown and midtown," Bean said. "There obviously are a lot of other chicken options in the mall area, and we just felt like this area didn't have a fast-casual concept like Super Chix has offering a premium product. We really feel like the midtown area was a great place to be."
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux appears destined for Tupelo Commons
So now I think we know where Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is going in Tupelo.
Last December, Biz Buzz saw plans for a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to be built in Tupelo at the Landmark development, across from Steak 'n' Shake. But then we were told that an alternate site had been selected, and it was behind Cantina Del Sol and across from Best Buy in Tupelo Commons.
We haven't been able to reach anyone at Walk-On's corporate office in Baton Rouge to confirm, but the latest plan submitted recently with the planning department shows it located in Tupelo Commons. The restaurant has a completely different look for the building from what was submitted in December, and pretty much confirming what we found out in April. Naturally, things could always change, but this looks closer to becoming reality.
Exactly when they open, we don't know yet. We'll let you know when we do.
Mall kids, get ready to ride again soon!
Good news for those of you with kiddos: The carousel in the food court at The Mall at Barnes Crossing has gotten the parts it needs to be repaired. It’s been 20 years since the last time the carousel had a major repair work. The carousel has been out of commission for several weeks, but hopefully it’ll be up and running soon, mall management said.
What's going on with the Savings Oil on East Main in Tupelo?
Many of you have been wondering, as we have, about the future of the Savings Oil location on East Main Street.
We've reached out to Savings – which owns the Dodge's Southern Style stores – but so far, they haven't responded.
We do know that several months ago, plans were filed to renovate and expand the Savings Oil operations which, if you didn't know, are located directly behind the former Savings store. Building materials are in the parking lot and work has been underway for some time.
With the gas tanks and gas pumps removed and the Savings signage taken down, it appears unlikely it will convert to a Dodge's store either.
Most Dodge's stores average around 1,700 square feet, offering hot food and an extensive array of beverages, along with non-branded fuel. Savings has some 47 Dodge's stores across the South, and they're monitored at the Tupelo headquarters.
That West Main store in Tupelo will finally be opening
An 8,000-square-foot store that was built eight years ago but never occupied is finally getting its long-awaited opening.
The convenience store, located on West Main Street in Tupelo, will sell BP-branded gas and the pumps have passed inspection and are ready to operate. Inside, registers are in place, as are the counters and drink coolers. All that's left is more shelving and merchandise.
As a convenience store, it will have snack and drinks, and thanks to a commercial kitchen in the back, the store also will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.
According to the building owner who's leasing out the building, the operators plan to offer some Mediterranean foods for the lunch and dinner hours. However, it won't be a sitdown restaurant, but rather it will be set up like a plate lunch counter. Other menu items could be added as well.
A variety of cold and frozen fountain drinks also will be offered.
