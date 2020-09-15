TUPELO – The coronavirus claimed another business, as Southern Craft Stove and Tap announced it has closed.
The restaurant opened last December on the first floor in the Fairpark Tower in downtown Tupelo. It was just getting its feet under itself when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Like most every other restaurant, it closed temporarily then came back with curbside dining. While restaurants are now able to accommodate up to 75% of its capacity, it's no secret that the restaurant industry has struggled to regain a foothold on its pre-pandemic business.
Southern Craft, in a post on Facebook, thanked Tupelo for its warm welcome
"We had no way of knowing what would follow in only a few short months and regret to say that we are unable to weather the storm any longer," the post said.
But the space won't be empty for long. The Grillehouse of Oxford, which also has a location in Southaven, is taking Southern Craft's spot. It will be called Grillehouse Tupelo.
"We will begin a swift remodel and hope to be open in only two months!" Grillhouse Tupelo said on Facebook. "Please follow our progress as we begin hiring and training a great staff with the high standards of The Grillehouse in Oxford and Southaven."