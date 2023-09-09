TUPELO – In the not-so-distant past, Steven Estes was in the Bahamas, helping construct buildings hundreds of feet in the air. Today, however, he's a little more down-to-earth, taking care of hundreds of chickens instead.
"It's closer to 2,000, including chickens and chicks," said, Estes, who owns the Southern Layed farm with his wife, Alyssa.
And to think, it all started with just a few chickens.
That was back in 2020, at the start of the pandemic, when the couple, like so many others were concerned about the supply problems at the grocery stores.
"I asked her if she wanted to get a couple of chickens, and she said, 'Sure,'" he said. "We wound up getting about 15."
At the time, it was just going to be a small backyard hobby. But then Estes started researching chicken farming more and more; to his surprise, it became a passion.
"Everybody's got a green thumb of some kind, and chickens is mine I guess," he said with a laugh. "I haven't had much bad luck with them, and I've been pretty successful with them so far ... There's probably not anything you can't ask about them that I don't know."
All this from a glass worker in the construction business whose experience with chickens, before then, was limited to buying them from the store and eating them.
"You could say I just jumped right into the chicken business," he said with a laugh.
GETTING CLOSER TO HOME
Estes lived more than two years in the Bahamas working in construction, which took time away from Alyssa and their four children. While he was able to come home between projects, it wasn't the lifestyle he wanted.
"One thing you can't ever get back is time," he said. "I want to have a story worth reading about, something that's going to be known. And it seems like it will be about chickens."
Alyssa of course had a large role to play. Seeing Estes' interest in the first few chickens, she bought more.
"She started getting these exotic birds, and things she loved, and I didn't mind – I thought it was pretty cool," Estes said. "Now we have everything from your normal brown chickens and black chickens, speckled, splash, silkies ... we have around 22 different breeds. Mating breeds, 18."
All told, Southern Layed is home to nearly 2,000 chickens, about 800 of which are adult birds.
"It's a daily job to take care of them, for sure," he said.
That many chickens produce plenty of eggs, and Southern Layed sells them from white to brown to blue and pink. His neighbors are good customers, but Estes sells in bulk orders. The farm also sells chickens and manure.
Estes also builds custom-designed chicken coops in any size and price point.
"I've built $50 chicken coops, $500 ones, and just recently built one for $10,000," he said. "It's very nice ... I spent three days building it - it was very lavish and was 32-feet long."
A FULL-TIME JOB
With so many chickens, Estes spends his days working to keep his birds fed, watered, cooled, covered and often, separated. The farm sits on 11 acres, two of which are devoted to chickens.
He's built barns and shelters but isn't done yet. The farm is growing. He's added goats, and a few turkeys have been introduced as well. Sheep are on the horizon.
The barns for the chickens are vented at the bottom and the top for ventilation as well as cooling. Keeping predators out is the most challenging task, so chicken wire goes a foot underground beneath the barns.
"That's my biggest issue right now," he said of the snakes, foxes, hawks and other predators that look for any opportunity to snag a free meal.
Selling eggs helps pay for the feed, which costs about $600 a month, and selling chickens and coops also brings in income. Estes estimates he's invested roughly $50,000 alone in fencing, posts, and equipment for his venture.
Southern Layed, being National Poultry Improvement Plan-certified, can now ship birds across the country, something Estes hopes to build upon. He can also provide vaccinations.
"We just opened the doors commercially six months ago, so we're building on that," he said. "Also, I get asked if our chickens are free-range, and physically, yes, but technically no. My runs are so big – they're 50-feet long."
And why 22 breeds of chickens, when most people — like Estes just a few years ago — know about less than a handful? Quite simply, Estes wants customers to have options.
"There are 52 breeds of chickens," he said. "I don't think we'll get that big, but you never know. I've got plenty of land to do it."
