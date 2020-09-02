PONTOTOC - Furniture manufacturer Southern Motion has named Mark Weber as company president.
CEO Roger Bland, who was named president and CEO in September 2014, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Weber has served as chief operating officer of Southern Motion since 2019 and before that was the company’s chief financial officer.
He has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing, holding several senior management roles within large global corporations.
"Mark has been a tremendous team player and contributor to our business since joining in 2018," Bland said in a statement. "A quick learner, Mark has made the transition to the furniture industry exceptionally well and I am excited for him to take on a greater leadership role within the Company leading the Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture organizations."
Southern Motion acquired Fusion in July 2018.
Southern Motion, founded in 1996 by Guy Lipscomb and Larry Todd, employs some 1,500 people in five facilities in Pontotoc and Baldwyn. Fusion, founded in 2009 by Bo and Alison Robbins, employs about 500 at four facilities in Pontotoc County.
Said Weber, "I am honored to be given the opportunity to help lead Southern Motion, and I would like to thank Roger Bland, the board of directors, and my fellow teammates for their support. The success of Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture has been built arounddelivering a unique blend of style, innovation, and value while building long standing relationships with our retail partners founded on trust and integrity. I am grateful for the opportunity to carry on these traditions and continue in providing the best stationary and motion upholstered furniture that is made in America.”