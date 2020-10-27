TUPELO • Specialty Orthopedic Group reached a surgical milestone recently with its 500th robotics-assisted total knee arthroplasty.
SOG’s total joint team, composed of Dr. Matthew Miller, Dr. Rowland Roberson and Dr. Phillip Sandifer, performed the procedure using the NAVIO and CORI Surgical Systems.
“The NAVIO and CORI systems provide our surgeons with robotic assistance for precise and efficient implant placement,” said Roberson. “We are delighted to see how seamlessly it integrates into our standard workflow.”
Unlike other robotics-assisted platforms, the NAVIO and CORI systems do not require a preoperative CT-scan. Instead, the surgeon collects patient-specific data during the procedure to build a 3D model of the patient’s knee. This is used to plan the surgery. To perform the procedure, a handheld robotics-assisted tool (the NAVIO and CORI handpiece) is used to position cut guides exactly as intended, based on the patient-specific data previously collected. This extra layer of accuracy is designed to enable optimal implant placement for better patient outcomes.
“With any total knee arthroplasty surgery, final placement of the implant is critical to providing both the function and longevity our patients expect,” Miller said. “With the NAVIO system, I’m able to see real-time data throughout the surgery that is designed to help place each implant in the optimal location based on each patient’s unique anatomy.”
“Total knee arthroplasty is one of the most common procedures performed in the United States,” said Sandifer. “Adding technology like robotic assistance aims to ensure each patient receives proper implant placement, important to great outcomes.”
Specialty Orthopedic Group is set to perform over 1,000 robotics cases in their ASC this year.
Smith & Nephew, the manufacturer of the system, is committed to developing other robotics-assisted surgical applications for the system. In the United States, the CORI system has been used in unicondylar knee arthroplasty since December 2012, and patellofemoral arthroplasty since July 2014.