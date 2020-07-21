HOLLY SPRINGS – Specialty paper products company IG Design Group America, Inc. is locating distribution operations in Marshall County. IG Design Group and an affiliate of Panattoni Development Co. together are investing a total of $49 million in the project, which will create 35 jobs.
IG Design Group specializes in premier paper products, including stationery, gift wrapping and gift bags, and serves retailers worldwide from design to distribution. The company will lease an 892,620-square-foot facility currently being built by Panattoni Development in the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park. The facility will house the production, warehousing and distribution of IG Design Group's gift-wrapping products.
"The state of Mississippi is proud to welcome IG Design Group as our newest business partner and the newest member of Marshall County's business community," Gov. Tate Reeves said. "Mississippi's workforce is second to none, and I am confident that the 35 skilled Mississippians joining IG Design Group will work hard to ensure the company's success in Marshall County for many years to come."
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance to upgrade a natural gas line. IG Design Group also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Marshall County also is assisting with the project.
“We are very pleased to expand our footprint into Mississippi and into such a well-conceived development, said Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of IG Design Group. "We know that the new facility will provide the long-term access we need to a variety of resources – a strong workforce, a business-friendly environment and superb distribution and logistics.”
IG Design Group plans to begin operations in Marshall County this month.
Registered in England and Wales, IG Design Group has operations and customers worldwide. It posted about $316 million in revenue for the first half of its 2019 fiscal year, with net income of $21.8 million. More than 60% of its sales are generated in the U.S.