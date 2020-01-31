TUPELO – A sports bar will be opening in the former Dickey's Barbecue Pit location in The Shops at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo.
Lonestar Schooner Bar will open in March, said the owners, who have been busy renovating the space. The biggest change do star has been the installation of a long bar on the left side of the space.
At least 10 TVs have been installed, with possibly more to come.
Lonestar Schooner Bar is located in the corner of the The Shops at Barnes Crossing, which also is home to Bed Bath and Beyond, Mattress Gallery, Dollar Tree, Holland's Country Buffet and Leslie's Pool Supplies. The 75,000-square-foot center opened in 2004.
It will offer typical bar menu food like burgers and wings as well as a ribeye. The menu is still being tweaked, but it won't be too expansive.
The go-to beer of choice it seems will be PBR, as seen by the schooner glass on hand. Other beers will be available, of course.
Hours haven't been determined.
Dickey's opened in 2014 in Tupelo and closed the location in 2017.