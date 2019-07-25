Starting early next year, Starbucks Delivers program will partner with Uber Eats, according to Nation's Restaurant News. Until now, the program had been in a a test phase in 11 select markets.
“We are driven to create new and unique digital experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers,” said Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer for Starbucks, in a statement. “Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step toward bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are.”
About 95% of the Starbucks menu will be available through the mobile delivery app, excluding items with foam like macchiatos and cappuccinos, which the company said don’t hold up well during the delivery process.
As of March 31, Starbucks had 30,184 locations worldwide, with 14,778 of them in the U.S.