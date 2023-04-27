TUPELO – Roshunda Kelly, the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, will be speaking at the Kiwanis Club on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tupelo Country Club.
Members of the public can attend the meeting with a Kiwanis Club member.
Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Kelly as commissioner on March 22, 2021. She had served as deputy commissioner since 2014. She has over 20 years of experience as a regulator, beginning her career as a field examiner before serving as the director of bank supervision and then deputy commissioner.
As Commissioner, Kelly tries to ensure effective agency operations and adequate supervision of state-chartered assets and nonbank financial service providers. The Department supervises over $140 billion in state-chartered banking assets and licenses over 10,000 consumer finance and mortgage entities.
Kelly received her undergraduate degree in business from Mississippi State University. She is a graduate of the School of Banking at Louisiana State University and an honor graduate of the American Bankers Association Graduate Trust School. Kelly is a Certified Public Manager and a Certified Examinations Manager.
