It probably comes to no surprise that running a government takes plenty of money. Few taxpayers would argue the case.
And as it turns out, taxes and federal funds together account for 81% of revenue for the 50 states, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts, which collected the data for fiscal year 2019.
Taxes are the largest revenue source in 44 states, while federal funds are greatest in six: Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming.
Mississippi gets 41.2% of its revenue from taxes and 42.6% from federal funds. The rest comes from special charges (12.1%), miscellaneous (3.4%) and local funds (0.6%).
The Magnolia State doesn't get the most funds from Uncle Sam, an argument often repeated. But it does rank third, behind Louisiana (45.1%) and Montana (44.4%).
And how much federal money does Mississippi's neighbors get as part of their total revenue?
• Alabama 35.8%
• Arkansas 36.6%
• Tennessee 38.8%
The state that gets the least amount of its revenue from taxes is Alaska, at 20.1%. Federal funds provide 42.3%, however, 28.7% comes from miscellaneous. In this case, it's oil revenue.
As far as revenue from taxes, broad-based personal income taxes are the greatest source of tax dollars in 30 of the 41 states that impose them, with the highest share – 70.5% – in Oregon. General sales taxes are the largest source in 15 of the 45 states that collect them. Florida is the most reliant on these taxes, at 62.5%. Other sources bring in the most tax revenue in a handful of states: severance taxes in Alaska and North Dakota, property taxes in Vermont, license taxes and fees – such as franchise taxes that companies pay to incorporate in a state – in Delaware, and selective sales taxes on particular goods and services – such as tobacco and hotel rooms - in New Hampshire.
In Mississippi, personal income taxes make up 23.7% of the total tax dollars collected, followed by selective sales taxes (18.6%), licenses (6.2%), corporate income (6.0%) and general sales tax (4.5%).