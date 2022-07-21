Financial Markets Wall Street

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, Thursday, July 21, as traders look over some mixed news on company earnings.

 Julia Nikhinson I AP

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Thursday, building on their winning week. The gains came amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. The S&P 500 rose 1% after shaking off an early stumble, returning to its highest level in six weeks. The Dow rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Much of the focus was on Europe, where a yearslong experiment with negative interest rates came to a close. In the U.S., reports suggested the economy is slowing more than expected, while a better-than-expected profit report from Tesla headlined a mixed set of earnings.

