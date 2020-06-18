BALDWYN – It wasn't the coronavirus that shut the doors to Simmer Down for five months – it was Mother Nature. But the popular restaurant in Baldwyn is reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.
Co-owner Randy McCollum, who opened the restaurant in September 2017 with sister-in-law JoAnn McCollum, said the restaurant had about 3 feet of water in it. Everything had to be replaced, from the roof to the floor.
"It was a complete disaster," Randy said. "I don't know what fire does but water is worse. Every floor, every ceiling, every piece of insulation, everything is brand new."
New counters and counter tops, ice machines, Coke machines, salad bar and other equipment has been installed as well.
There's also a new front porch and a redesigned facade, and inside, a couple of walls have been removed to open up the dining area. There's more color inside as well, with the wall repainted a lighter color to go with a dark ceiling.
Seating is still limited to 50% capacity, so at any given time, Simmer Down will be able to feed about 84.
A new menu was introduced the week of the storm, and it included items like chicken fried chicken, chicken fried steak, pasta and green beans.
"It was received really well, and since we've opened the restaurant in Dumas, we're been perfecting it," Randy said.
The salad bar can't be opened due to the current COVID-19 rules, but house salads will still be available and made in the kitchen for diners.
Hours have changed. It will no longer be open on Wednesday, so hours will be Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The buffet returns on Sunday, but it will be served from the kitchen; also the full menu will be available, so if customers want a steak or catfish, they'll be able to order.
Simmer Down is located off Highway 45 in Baldwyn at 690 Graham St. It's on the same road as the Mississippi Final Stands/Brice's Crossroads Interpretive Center.