Bed Bath & Beyond-Bankruptcy Filing

Nearly empty shelves are seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store, April 10, 2023 in Naples, Fla. Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but the company says its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers. The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday, April 23 in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion.

 Anne D'Innocenzio I AP

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — has filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

