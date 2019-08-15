The 2019 Summer Tupelo Furniture Market officially kicks off today, with some furniture, bedding and accessories vendors set up to welcome buyers, retailers and designers from across the country. This year marks the 32nd year of the market, which began in September 1987. Eight of the exhibitors at that first market are still at the market today, including Stylecraft, Washington Furniture, Classic Furniture, Brazil Furniture, Jenkins Lamp, Collums Furniture, S&S Manufacturing (Stacy Furniture) and The Monday Company. The Summer Market concludes Sunday and is open to registered attendees 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

