TUPELO – Sitework is well underway for the Tupelo location of Super Chix, a fast-casual concept featuring premium chicken tenders and frozen custard.
Being built in an open space in the parking lot of the West Main Shopping Center, the store is expected to open in early 2024.
While the location is a franchise, there is local ownership tied to the restaurant. Bernard Bean, the chief operating officer of the Eat With Us group, has partnered with Bill Latham and his Table 100 Group in Flowood to build several more locations.
"We were approached by Bill Latham, and he's been a lot of different restaurants," Bean said. "He was a Five Guys franchisee at one time, and Super Chix was created by a former Five Guys guy."
Super Chix was once owned by Yum! Brands —the parent of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. But in 2015, it sold the then two-unit Super Chix Chicken & Custard concept to its founder, Nick Ouimet, and an investment group.
In 2018, former Five Guys franchisee Darryl Neider took over ownership of the business. The fast casual restaurant went from a three-unit chain in the Dallas market to an 11-unit regional brand spread across Utah, Idaho, Alabama, and Nevada, and has set its goals ever higher, inking several franchise agreements over the years.
Among them was the partnership of Table100 and Eat With Us.
"They approached Bill and us to do a 13-store deal in Mississippi and Florida — eight in Mississippi and five in the panhandle, and that's fluid. Bill asked if we wanted to partner and we agreed, and we've opened one in Flowood and one in Pensacola."
Super Chix Chicken & Custard specializes in a variety of premium chicken sandwiches; chicken tenders; hand-cut fries; salads; and in-store churned, hand-dipped, premium frozen custard.
"It's fresh, never frozen premium chicken tenders, grilled or fried to order," said Corey Fremont, who manages the Sweet Peppers on West Main Street but was also involved in the openings of the Super Chix stores.
The fresh, hand-cut fries have a variety of seasonings available, including rosemary pepper, sweet, salt and Cajun, and are tossed in the seasonings to order.
"The frozen custard is made daily," Fremont said. "We have at least 10 flavors, with three flavors all the time — vanilla, chocolate and then a flavor of the week that we run for two weeks at a time. We also have pint freezer, so you can always have some at home if you'd like."
Bean said a popular feature of the restaurant is a sauce bar customers can help themselves to for their chicken.
"The signature sauce is like a barbecue ranch, and they have Korean barbecue, ranch, buffalo and more," he said.
The restaurant will have a pickup window, and it is expected to be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.
Bean said the West Main Street location was selected because it would stand out from other eateries in the area.
"Well, you know our company is really big on Crosstown and downtown and midtown," Bean said. "There obviously are a lot of other chicken options in the mall area, and we just felt like this area didn't have a fast-casual concept like Super Chix has offering a premium product. We really feel like the midtown area was a great place to be."
