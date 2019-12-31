Personal finance can be stressful, but not every American is dealing with the same hurdles. That’s why MagnifyMoney, a subsidiary of LendingTree, analyzed Google Trends data to see which states expressed the most interest in the following nine areas: credit card debt, student loan debt, credit score, loan refinance, payday loan, debt relief, bankruptcy, debt collection and debt consolidation.
Researchers rated which states were most and least stressed based on how many locals were searching nine personal finance terms on Google. Data was measured between 0 and 100 to represent the popularity of a search. The state with the highest number of searches represents the top of the popularity scale, ranking at 100. Other states were then given a percentage number based on how they compared to the top state. This infogram shows most financially-stressed visually on a US map as well as the rankings 1-50.
Key findings
New York took the top spot as the most financially stressed state with a final score of 80.7 across the nine Googled terms. Payday loans were the least searched term; in New York, it scored just 16 in relative interest.
Louisiana came in second. In contrast to New York, payday loans were a popular search.
Nevada takes third. This state scored highest in debt relief and debt collection.
Southern states featured prominently in the top 10. Apart from Louisiana in second place, Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi and Virginia also claimed top 10 spots. Aside from Virginia, states in the southeast tend to lag behind the rest of the country in terms of income, although their cost of living also tends to be lower. Mississippi and Alabama also have elevated poverty rates.
The bottom spots of the list, which represent the least financially stressed states, were filled by Northeastern states: Vermont, Connecticut and New Jersey.
Alaska and Hawaii also both scored well; they searched stressful financial topics significantly less often than other states. Neither Googled payday loans very often.
Payday loans had the lowest search popularity with an average of 32 across the states. That means the average state searched it on the web 32% as often as the top state, which is Louisiana in this case.
Although Wyoming had the highest relative search frequency for debt collection and debt consolidation, it scored a zero for student loan debt and loan refinance. This pushed the state into the middle of the pack.