According to a July 2019 FlexJobs survey of more than 2,000 women with children 18 and younger living at home, 31% of women who took a break in their career after having kids wanted to keep working, but reported that their jobs were too inflexible to remain in the workforce. Forty-two percent said it was either extremely difficult or difficult to restart their career after taking a break. The labor force participation rate for all women with children under age 18 was 71.5% in 2018, up slightly from the prior year.
“According to BLS data, mothers with young children are less likely to be in the labor force than those with older children, and, as our findings support, part of this is due to lack of flexible work options,” said Sara Sutton, founder, and CEO of FlexJobs. “Flexible work arrangements, like working from home or with a flexible schedule, can help not only working moms remain in the workforce, but also other groups that are balancing many personal and professional responsibilities as well, such as military spouses, caregivers, people with health issues, working dads, semi-retirees, and more,” Sutton concluded.
Additional survey findings include:
• 70% who off-ramped their career after having kids said it was difficult to re-enter the workforce
• 71% have left or considered leaving a job because it lacked flexibility
• 40% are concerned that having flexible work arrangements will hurt their career progression
Over half (56%) have tried to negotiate flexible work arrangements with their employers but only 32% have been successful. And just 13% are extremely confident in their ability to negotiate a flexible work arrangement. In addition, 86% said having kids living at home has affected their interest in a flexible job.
The mothers who responded to FlexJobs’ survey were highly educated, with 70% having at least a bachelor’s degree and 28% having a graduate degree.