TUPELO • The Alliance of Sustainable Farms is collaborating with the Mississippi Farm to School Network to connect producers and school food service directors.
The two organizations will host a workshop on farm-to-school practices Oct. 17 at Native Son Farm in Tupelo.
The field day will highlight the work of the farm’s sustainable vegetable production practices and cover topics including school food service needs and how growers can serve the Farm-to-School market.
“Schools are interested in locally grown food, and local farmers are eager to grow and sell to them,” said Alliance manager Keith Benson. “Everyone wants healthier food, and we want to help facilitate that process.”
Established in 2010, Native Son Farm is located at 3811 Mount Vernon Road in Tupelo. It was one of Mississippi’s first Community Supported Agriculture farms, serving nearly 300 families in 2018, and is now the largest CSA farm in the State.
“Native Son Farm became certified Naturally Grown in 2011 to ensure to customers that their food is grown without the use of synthetic substances and in a manner that promotes soil health and natural methods of pest and weed control,” Benson said.
There is no cost to attend the field day. Lunch is included, but preregistration is required. Onsite check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The program begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. To register for the field day, email AllianceofSustainableFarms@gmail.com.
Alliance field day partners and sponsors include the Mississippi State University Extension Service, Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, Alcorn State University Extension Program, University of Mississippi Transactional Law Clinic, National Center for Appropriate Technology, Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, and Mississippi Department of Education.