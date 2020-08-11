Tupelo • Jonas Martenson graduated with distinction from Tupelo High School in 1981, but he wasn’t your average student scholar.
Martenson spent the academic year in Tupelo as part of the Rotary Youth Exchange Program, and he remembers his time fondly.
In fact, he developed close ties that continue today. His host “mother,” Jane Riley, and his host “father,” Jim High, joined in on a Zoom meeting Monday with the Tupelo Rotary Club as it hosted Martensen. Many on the call went to school with him during that year.
“It’s great to be able to almost 40 years later being able to speak to everyone, and it’s great to have on the call some great friends,” Martenson said from his home in Sweden.
“I spent a wonderful year in Tupelo from 1980-1981,” he said. “I think the Rotary Youth Exchange program is a fantastic one. It’s meant a lot to me as an individual and it meant a lot to the families where I stayed. I had seven or eight families during my year in Tupelo, which meant I had the ability to share different experiences with them.
“I came across a new culture very different from Europe, but I also met many friendly people.”
After graduating from Swedish high school a year after leaving Tupelo, he went on to a university in Sweden and worked in finance in Switzerland, Belgium and London, for firms like Merrill Lynch, Bear Stearns, and Schroders.
He started his fund management company, Resscapital, in Stockholm after gaining valuable industry experience.
He is the founder and director of the company, which is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen. He has worked in the global financial sector for 30 years
Resscapital sells insurance-linked securities, and the work btakes Martenson to meeting fairly often in London and New York.
He’s had the opportunity to visit Tupelo several times since he graduated from THS, the most recent about three years ago.
Friends from Tupelo have in turn visited him in Sweden, as well as in other stops in Europe, and several also attended his wedding in 1991.
Clearly, the bonds of friendship haven’t waned over the years.
“It’s always great to come back to Tupelo,” he said. “I usually stay with my host mother Jane Riley, and it’s like time stands still.”