TUPELO - TAG Truck Center Tupelo (TAG Tupelo) recently facilitated the donation of a rolling chassis training aid to the Itawamba Community College Diesel Equipment Technology program for hands-on training while studying chassis repair during its core diesel curriculum.
The chassis, originally used in Daimler Truck North America’s Service Training Academy, was in Tooele, Utah, and was due for placement at a college or school which applied for it and would use it for training purposes. TAG Tupelo provided the logistics and transportation costs to have it delivered to ICC’s diesel shop in Tupelo.
“Our program’s partnership with TAG Tupelo is strong, and we thank them and Higgins Logistics for facilitating this donation,” said Jason Gholston, director of ICC’s Diesel Equipment Technology program. “It will allow for practical hands-on experience for our Diesel Equipment students, which is vitally important for their knowledge growth.”
Created in 1985, ICC’s Diesel Equipment Technology program prepares students with competencies required to maintain and repair a variety of industrial diesel equipment. The program includes instruction in inspection, repair and maintenance of engines, power trains, hydraulic systems and other components.
Since its inception, the program has graduated more than 500 participants.
TAG Tupelo has been a member of ICC’s Diesel Advisory Committee for more than 10 years and sponsored the program into DTNA’s GetAhead program in August 2017.
There are currently five diesel technicians employed at TAG Tupelo who graduated from ICC’s Diesel Equipment Technology Program, four of them through the apprenticeship program.
“ICC’s Diesel Equipment Technology program sets the pace in teaching future technicians the fundamentals of commercial and diesel truck repair,” said Brian Austin, general manager of TAG Truck Center Tupelo. “This chassis donation only reinforces our commitment to the trucking industry and its up-and-coming technicians.”
