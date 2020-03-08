TUPELO • For nearly three years, Peter and Kelley Vance have dreamed of having their own coffee shop, serving their own brand of specialty coffee.
On Monday, their dream becomes a reality, as the doors officially open to Tupelo River, their shop at 522 W. Main Street in Tupelo.
It sits inside the Indigo Cowork building, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s also home to Woodwork Kings, a conference room and a co-working space. The building sits between the Federal Building and Sherwin-Williams.
Tupelo River isn’t exactly new, however. The Vances have been serving their coffee via mobile cart at various events and venues since 2017.
But they’ve always had it in their mind to have a brick-and-mortar location. For the past few weeks, they’ve worked with their baristas to get that perfect cup of coffee ready.
“It’s moved pretty quickly,” Peter said. “We have a new cart, we’re roasting our own beans now and now we have the new shop. It’s been lightning-fast.”
The Vances wanted to open somewhere downtown all along, and when space became available in Indigo Cowork, they jumped at the opportunity.
“With the cart, we had a very limited menu,” Peter said. “Here, we have a wider range of menu options. We’re really trying to accent the coffee in different ways, with different ratios.”
And, Kelley said, “we really want to educate people about the different kinds of coffees. A lot of people go in and order a macchiato, and it’s a 12 ounce drink, but that’s not the way it’s supposed to be made. We want people to know what they’re drinking.”
For the record, a macchiato is traditionally an espresso with just a small around of steamed milk. A cappuccino also is an espresso, but has more steamed milk as well as milk foam.
The store, the Vances say, gives them a bigger spectrum to express their love and passion for coffee.
“We’ll have our staple of espressos, but we’ll also have a wide range of pour-overs,” Peter said.
Loose-leaf teas also will be offered, and coffee, cinnamon rolls, cookies and breads from Talbot House Bakery & Cafe will be on sale.
The Vances are tapping into a strong coffee-drinking culture. A recent National Coffee Association study found that 64% of Americans 18 and older drink coffee.
In total, about 150 million Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day, or more than 140 billion cups a year, making the United States the world’s leading consumer of coffee.
Also, the average office worker drinks 3.1 cups per day, which means the employee will drink about 47,840 cups of coffee between 18 to 60 years of age.
And for coffee-drinking millennials, 32% of them consume an espresso-based beverage daily, higher than any other demographic.
With the coffees, teas and baked goods at Tupelo River, Kelley said she hopes there’s something for everyone at the shop.
“We want it to be an experience everyone someone comes here,” she said. “This is a place where we want people to hang out.”
No drive-through is available, but there is a walk-up window.
Seating capacity is about 30.
Tupelo River is open Monday-Wednesday from 6 a.m to 8 p.m.; Thursday-Friday from 6 a.m to 10 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m to 10 p.m.; and Sunday Noon to 8 p.m.