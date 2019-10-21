TUPELO - Take 5 Oil Change, a Louisiana-based drive-thru oil change franchise, will open its newest Mississippi location in Tupelo on Oct. 28.
Drive through hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 19. Located at 201 S. Gloster St. (next to the recently opened Bulldog Burger Company), the Tupelo location is the fourth site in Mississippi and the only location in the northern half of the state.
Take 5 Oil Change is the newest business venture for T5 Group, a subset of Montgomery Enterprises Inc. of Fulton. T5 Group has already opened a Take 5 Oil Change in Cordova, Tennessee and has plans to open more locations across Tennessee and Mississippi.
“We are proud to bring this service to the area, and we hope to provide customers with quality service that exceeds their expectations, just as Take 5 is known for in 18 states across the country,” said Montgomery Enterprises Inc. owner and president Luke Montgomery. “We enter this market with considerable experience in automotive sales and service, and we look forward to serving Tupelo.”
Take 5 Oil Change in Tupelo will offer a “quick, simplified oil change in a matter of minutes all while the customer sits comfortably in the car, making it a suitable choice for people who are on the go. Technicians will also change the filter and check and replenish fluids under the hood. Other services include wiper blade inspection and replacement, operation fluid flushes, and inspection and maintenance of the radiator.”
Take 5 Oil Change opened the first location in Metairie, Louisiana in 1984, and it currently owns and operates locations in 18 states.