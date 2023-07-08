TUPELO – A new restaurant opening soon will bring some firsts to the Tupelo dining scene.
Takumi Ramen is the area’s first restaurant to feature ramen as its main offering. And it’s fresh ramen, not the dried packaged ones you can get in a grocery store and cook in three minutes.
Ramen is a Japanese soup noodle dish that’s widely popular in Asia, and comprises a broth base, long thin noodles made from wheat and an assortment of toppings. Ramen noodles are made from wheat flour, salt, water and an alkaline mineral — kansui —that gives the noodles their characteristic chewiness and elasticity. They are a cousin to udon noodles, which are much thicker.
Takumi — Japanese for “artisan” or “craftsman” — is locally owned by Winnie Zeng and her husband, Sam Yang. Zeng is familiar to the diners in the city, as she and her husband are partners with others in Mt. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse, which opened in 2010 in the King’s Crossing shopping center.
They were brought in by Mt. Fuji’s Alabama-based owner 13 years ago, and they’ve called the All-America City home ever since.
After successfully running Mt. Fuji all this time, Zeng was ready to go out and open her own restaurant. Having a Japanese noodle bar, a concept unique to the area, seemed ideal.
“I know we have a lot of Asian and young people here, and ramen is very popular,” she said. “A lot of people talk about having ramen. Also, we have a lot of Japanese customers (at Mt. Fuji) asking if we have it. So, I thought we probably need a ramen noodle shop.”
And she is a fan of ramen. Zeng prefers a simpler diet, and when she’s traveling, she’s always looking for something warm like ramen.
While some restaurants offer their version of ramen on their menus, Takumi will specialize in it, not have it as just another option.
“Not many have it here, so we thought let’s do a traditional Japanese noodle and offer something different,” she said.
The best way to describe ramen is a soup dish with noodles and toppings.
According to the Spruce Eats, there are four basic categories of ramen, each distinguished by the type of broth used as its base.
According to the site, “Shoyu ramen, the most common, is made from a chicken broth base flavored with soy sauce. Shio ramen features a thinner chicken broth seasoned with salt. Miso ramen is thicker and heartier, with a rich, brown broth flavored with miso, or fermented soybean paste. And tonkotsu ramen is made from simmered pork bones, resulting in a thick, creamy, fatty broth.”
Toppings set ramen apart, and they can vary from meat to seafood, along with vegetables, eggs in various ways, seaweed and other ingredients.
Takumi’s menu was developed by Zeng, who with her husband have been to Memphis and other cities to try their ramen. She also has friends who own ramen restaurants and got ideas from them.
The menu for Takumi is available on its Facebook page, but Zeng said she’ll be tweaking it a bit. For example, black fungus — a popular ingredient used in Asia — is a mushroom, but its name is a turnoff to some. It will probably be replaced by seaweed instead, which is a familiar food in sushi dishes.
The ramen at Takumi won’t be made in-house. Instead, it will be provided by a supplier who specializes in Asian foods. But the broth will be made at the restaurant, cooking for at least eight hours.
Takumi will seat about 80 people and will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except for Sunday, when it will be close about 30 minutes earlier.
To help with service, another first in Tupelo will be the use of a serving robot that will come to a diner’s table and then return to the kitchen once it is done delivering.
The restaurant is hoping to open sometime next week, but some work in the kitchen remains to be done. Besides the ramen menu, it will also sell boba tea.
“We’ll probably have a soft opening to go slowly at first,” Zeng said. “Our regular customers at Mt. Fuji have told me they’re very excited. I’m excited, too.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.