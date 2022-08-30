BALDWYN – Mark D. Tapp has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Farmers and Merchants Bank by the bank's board of directors.
He replaces longtime president and CEO John Haynes.
A nearly 40-year veteran of the banking industry, Tapp joined FMBank in September 1992. He graduated from the Mississippi School of Banking in 1988, the Tennessee Commercial Lending School in 1990, the Graduate School of Banking of the South in 1993 and the Executive Banking Institute in 2006.
While with FMBank Tapp has served in a variety roles during his career, including vice president-loan officer, branch manager and, since 2013, executive VP-senior lender. He has been a member of the board of directors since 1993.
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
FMBank was established in Baldwyn in 1941, and today it has 12 offices with total assets of some $485 million.
He is a charter member and past president of the Booneville Area Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Booneville and Baldwyn Rotary Clubs and past president of the Prentiss County Development Association.
Tapp, who serves as a Sunday school teacher at Booneville First United Methodist Church, is on the board of the Create Foundation, and has served as a board member of the Mississippi Banking Association.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.