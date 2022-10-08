BOONEVILLE – For the first time in three years, the Prentiss County Development Association hosted its annual banquet.
The event, which was held last week was attended by 175 local businesspeople, elected officials and economic development partners of PCDA. It was the first banquet hosted by the Association since 2019 due to the pandemic.
PCDA Executive Director Leon Hays said that since the last annual banquet, nearly $20 million in capital investment and 570 jobs were announced. He said 90% of those jobs have been filled and that he ws confident that Prentiss County will continue to be competitive for future economic development.
The event’s keynote speaker was House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton. Gunn spoke of the recent accomplishments of the Legislature. He was cited the teachers' pay raise that put Mississippi above the national average and in a more competitive position to attract good teachers. Gunn also mentioned state income tax reduction and his hopes to see it eliminated. He also spoke of the emphasis being placed on workforce development, and applauded the state’s creation of Accelerate Mississippi, a state workforce department dedicated to delivering the needed workers for the state’s employers.
The banquet was capped with the presentation of the “Moose” Mansell Award. The award is in honor of the late Doug Mansell who was a longtime director of PCDA and who was very instrumental in the growth of industry in Prentiss County. This award celebrates an individual who has demonstrated a long-term effort in supporting the economic development of Prentiss County in hopes of improving the quality of life for area residents. This year’s recipient of the Mansell Award was Mark Tapp. Through his many years of service at FMBank, Tapp has consulted and providing financing for many small businesses in the area. A PCDA board of directors member for more than 25 years, Tapp also has served as the Association’s president.
"Since my time here, if there was ever an issue that involved the progress of Prentiss County, Mark Tapp has been involved," Hays said. "He has a true dedication to seeing our county prosper and the conviction needed to make a difference. Mark has been a longstanding leader for PCDA and for our community. We were honored to present him with this award and recognize his service to the enhancing quality of life in Prentiss County."
