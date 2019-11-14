TUPELO • Like the 12 previous times, Thursday’s Taste of Tupelo drew a capacity crowd to sample not only the food of restaurants and caterers, but also to see what services several businesses had to offer.
Put on by the Community Development Foundation, the Taste of Tupelo capped ticket sales at 1,400 and all were sold. And filling the BancorpSouth Arena floor were 105 vendors, including restaurants, food trucks, banks, cleaning services, beverage companies, insurance companies and retailers.
“It allows our members and the community to come out, get to see the different businesses, see what they have to offer and then get to taste some of the different restaurants ... it’s a great way for our businesses and our restaurants to showcase themselves to our members and the community,” said Judd Wilson, vice president of the chamber of commerce at CDF.
Tina Smith Wilkerson was with Steele’s Dive, helping to hand out some of the popular restaurant’s desserts.
“We’ve got chocolate bread pudding, our almost-famous white chocolate bread pudding and apple dumplings,” she said.
Pat Campeau, the area manager for Eat With Us group, was nearby helping with a dual booth that featured the Grill and the recently opened Bulldog Burger Co.
“We’ve been doing this since the first one,” he said of Taste of Tupelo. “It’s a good way to give back to the community, and it’s a good way to get name recognition and tell everybody what we’ve got. And it’s fun.”
For Carolyn Brownson, co-owner of Jimmy John’s, the event, “is a great way to put our food in people’s hands and have people fall in love with it. And it’s just a fun night out. We love it.”
For attendees like Veronica Lockridge, Taste of Tupelo is an ideal event.
“We love it – it’s the premier event of Tupelo,” she said. “It’s great to have the adults of Tupelo get together and share what’s good about Tupelo.”
And businesses, even those that have been well-established, enjoy the networking.
Jeff Williams of Williams Transfer and Storage said the nearly 80-year-old company gets many benefits from attending.
“We’re here to promote our business, and we’ve done it every year except one,” he said. “It’s absolutely worth it. You’ll get some good leads from it, too.”
Bev Crossen had her Farmhouse booth decked out with local art, one of the main reasons she participated.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what we have at the Farmhouse, working with local artists, having local workshops and having fun events,” she said. “We love coming. We meet a lot of people who have never heard of us, so it’s great exposure for us.”
A first-time participant at Taste of Tupelo was Chris Garrison of Absolute Cleaning and Restoration. While the company has been in business for 13 years in Tupelo, it was the first time to participate.
“’I’m excited to meet more of the community,” Garrison said. “It’s an excellent opportunity for exposure.”
Another newcomer was Taylor Grocery, which is opening a catering operation in the city later this year. Its line was the longest on Thursday, but most seemed willing to wait.
“If you haven’t had their catfish, then you haven’t lived,” said Tonya Simms. “Their food is so good, and I can’t wait til they start catering. I wish they had a restaurant here, but I’ll take what I can get.”