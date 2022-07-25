Back-to-school shopping sales are expected to match last year's record high of $37 billion, but consumers likely will be paying more for less due to inflation.
At least some of them will get a break this weekend. The annual Sales Tax Holiday in Mississippi takes place between 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Sales tax will not be collected on clothing, shoes or school supplies less than $100. In 2019, the legislature amended the tax holiday to include school supplies in the tax holiday.
At the same time, Tennessee’s sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers spans the same period.
- Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Alabama had its event July 15-16.
According to the National Retail Federation, more than a third of consumers (38%) said they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year.
“Families consider back-to-school and college items as an essential category, and they are taking whatever steps they can, including cutting back on discretionary spending, shopping sales and buying store- or off-brand items, in order to purchase what they need for the upcoming school year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “The back-to-school season is among the most significant shopping events for consumers and retailers alike, second only to the winter holiday season.”
Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items, about $15 more than last year. Back-to-school spending has increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic, as families adjusted to changes from virtual and hybrid learning. Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average, and total spending is up $11 billion.
Total back-to-college spending is expected to reach nearly $74 billion, up from last year’s record of $71 billion and the highest in the survey’s history.
More college students and their families plan to shop this year compared to last and anticipate spending an average of $1,199 on college or university items, consistent with last year’s record of $1,200.
Since 2019, total expected spending on back-to-college has grown by $19 billion and consumers are spending $223 more on average than they were prior to the pandemic. Nearly half of this increase comes from spending on electronics and dorm or apartment furnishings.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.