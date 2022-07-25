djr-2021-08-01-biz-tax-free-twp4

Shoppers make their way from one store to the next as they take advantage of the tax free sales weekend last year at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Back-to-school shopping sales are expected to match last year's record high of $37 billion, but consumers likely will be paying more for less due to inflation.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments