As anniversaries go, 10 years is meaningful in that its the first double-digit celebration. For marriages, the traditional 10-year anniversary gift is tin or aluminum.
Which bring us to Toyota Mississippi, which has a 10-year anniversary of its own, although there will be no special celebration at the plant.
If you're thinking, "Wait a second; Toyota announced in 2007 that it was building a plant in Blue Springs. So didn't they already celebrate 10 years?"
The answer is, "Yes." In fact, Toyota threw a "Back Porch Blues" party in Fairpark in November 2017. A good time was had by all.
But the 10-year anniversary I'm referring to is today, Oct. 24, and it marks the very first Toyota Corolla rolling off the assembly line. The plant, whose opening was delayed because of the Great Recession, went through a few changes, if you recall. First it was going to build the Highlander. Then the Prius. Finally, when company officials announced the plant was back on track, it was to be the Corolla, the world's best selling car.
Several test vehicles were created for training purposes, but the first official, sale-ready Corolla came off the line on Oct. 24, 2011. The black Corolla was never put on a showroom floor, however. Instead, it was kept, and it holds a special place inside the plant, next to the 1 millionth Corolla that was built in late 2017.
Those rolling hills in Union County that began as the Wellspring site certainly have transformed over the years. It was in 2004 that then-governor Haley Barbour met Toyota for the first time to talk about the site. Two dozen visits later, the automaker selected it. Within a few months, those hills were mostly flattened and the valleys filled in, making way for a 2-million-square-foot plant that now employs some 2,400 workers.
Roughly a dozen suppliers in and around the state, plus scores more around the country and world, provide parts and supplies to the Blue Springs plant. Suppliers like Toyota Boshoku, APMM and Diversity-Vuteq employ a couple thousand more in the region.
Together, Toyota Mississippi and its myriad of suppliers have assembled more than 1.55 million Corollas since the first vehicle was produced 10 years ago.
And while the state offered some $300 million in incentives to get the plant, Toyota has invested more than $1 billion in the state since then. The company also pledged – and paid – $50 million into an educational endowment.
But wait, there's more! Through the years, Toyota has also given nearly $5.5 million in grants to community organizations, plus donated 114 vehicles valued at more than $1.5 million.
Needless to say, Toyota has been a good neighbor and corporate citizen. And while nobody at the plant has any celebratory plans, I'm sure I speak for many who wish Toyota Mississippi and its team members a very happy anniversary. Here's to many more.