TUPELO • Sequatchie Concrete Service Inc. a ready mixed concrete, block and aggregate supplier based in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, has acquired Tupelo Concrete Products.
Sequatchie, said the move was “an important step in widening Sequatchie’s footprint substantially, opening opportunities for expansion.
“We see this as an opportunity to provide great masonry products to larger commercial construction projects in efforts to capture more wall share for the masonry industry,” said Sequatchie Concrete Service’s president Jesse Slaton.
Known for manufacturing and delivering ready mixed concrete, aggregates and retaining wall blocks for residential, commercial and architectural use, Sequatchie Concrete Service was founded in east Tennessee in 1954. The company has more than 20 locations across North Alabama, East Tennessee and North Georgia.
Tupelo Concrete Products makes DecraStone, and Sequatchie said it will now service a total of 11 states through its masonry division. DecraStone has been a masonry supplier in the Tupelo area’s architectural masonry supplier since 1945. The acquisition, which was completed today for an undisclosed sum, also means a name change. Tupelo Concrete Products will now be rebranded as DecraStone, a Division of Sequatchie Concrete Service.