Holiday Travel

Drivers travel on the New Jersey Turnpike and connecting roads in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.

 Ted Shaffrey I AP

The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions.

Newsletters

Recommended for you