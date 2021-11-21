TUPELO • Putting together the Thanksgiving meal will be more expensive more this year, but many people are undeterred, as spending time with family and friends overrides concerns about the cost.
Because of ongoing chain supply issues, combined with higher demand for just about everything, Thanksgiving will cost anywhere from 10% to 25% higher this year. According to the USDA,, a frozen turkey weighing 16 pounds or less will cost about $1.41 per pound, up 23% year-over-year. A 5-pound ham costs just under $20, nearly $7 more than last year and more than $1 more than in 2019. Meanwhile, potatoes are up more than 8% and cranberries have increased 28%. Corn and sweet potatoes are slightly lower.
Nevertheless, most consumers are forging ahead.
Tiffany Grice, for example, is responsible for all the sweets at her family gathering this year. She’s a baker and hasn’t missed the increase prices in the grocery store.
“I won’t necessarily be cutting back,” she said. “I just expect to spend a little more than usual. I tend to do just one or two dessert options so I don’t have a big bulk of ingredients to buy.”
But Grice also did some preemptive buying to help offset those higher prices.
“One thing that will change is that I have been buying ingredients and supplies earlier due to all the shortages on products in the grocery stores,” she said.
Plenty of turkey
Those looking to have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving should buy it now. A recent report from the USDA showed inventories of frozen whole turkeys and turkey parts were lower than last year. At the end of August, the USDA said 428.1 million pounds of turkey meat were in storage, 24% lower than average three-year volumes. August is the latest date a turkey chick can mature in time to be harvested by the holiday.
Local grocers, however, say consumers need not fret.
Patrick Berner, store manager of Todd’s Big Star in Tupelo, said ordering early for Thanksgiving has ensured that customers will find everything they need.
“There are no turkey shortages here, because we ordered back in March,” Berner said. “We saw it coming, and (store owner) Clay (Knight) has been doing this a long time and knows what to expect.”
Todd’s has plenty of frozen turkeys, and they’ll even have some thawed turkeys available Wednesday and on Thanksgiving day for those last-minute shoppers.
The store also has plenty of turkeys and hams for customers who prefer to let Todd’s do the cooking.
“The orders are still coming in,” Berner said.
At Mitchell’s U-Save in Guntown, owner Sam Mitchell recently completed a major renovation of the store, and the coolers and shelves are stocked and ready for the Thanksgiving rush.
“We have everything we need, but not necessarily everything we want,” he said. “We got about 65 to 75% of what we ordered. But what we’re really short on is canning jars. It might be one thing one week, and another thing the next week.”
Mitchell said it’s been difficult to predict what the store will have one week and what it won’t have the next.
Mitchell’s has supplied turkeys to area companies for years, and this year is no different. What has changed is he hasn’t gotten as many as he would like, as his suppliers have said what he ordered earlier in the year was all he would likely get. But Mitchell said his customers need not worry and the store will have plenty of turkeys — and ham.
“We have all the essentials everybody needs for Thanksgiving,” he said. “It hasn’t hurt our business; it seems customers have learned to adapt.”
Family tradition
With plans to cook for a large gathering this Thanksgiving, some of the supply shortages and higher prices are a bit worrisome to Pyar Escalante Wilburn.
But in the end, a little less cash and a few gaps in the traditional Thanksgiving feast are secondary concerns, as this year has a little more meaning. Her mother’s health is a major concern, and the role of holiday cook and baker has been passed to Wilburn.
“My children lost both their paternal grandparents this year, as well,” she said. “It’s important to me to make sure I carry on the traditions and favorite dishes from all sides of the family. It’s difficult to incorporate my family’s, my husband’s family’s and my children’s deceased grandparents’ traditional dishes but it’s very important to provide these for them.”
Wilburn will do much of the cooking and baking, but she’s getting little help to ease the burden; she plans to purchase precooked meats from Todd’s this year.
“That way, I don’t have them taking up hours in the oven,” she said.
That will free her up to make favorite side dishes — sweet potato casserole; deviled eggs; green bean casserole; country vegetables like purple hull peas, mustard greens and fresh corn; and rolls and cornbread. She’ll also make her own version of Jezebel sauce for the turkey.
“I will be getting my chicken and dressing from Jo’s Cafe,” she said.
For dessert, she’s making a rum cake from a very old family recipe and a cheesecake.
That extensive menu means a full shopping cart was, and is, required whenever Wilburn heads to the store.
“I have been very concerned lately because the stores seem out of a lot of things or quantity is limited, so I have bought a lot of things more ahead of time than I normally do,” Wilburn said.
She hasn’t overlooked the higher prices she’s paying either, but also says that won’t matter to her much when her family’s gathered around the table.
“The desire to make sure my family gets to eat all their favorites on the holidays outweighs the concern about higher food cost,” she said. “The time we spend together and the memories we make are what’s most important to me.”