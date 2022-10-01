Have you ever been around someone who always made you feel better just by being there? This stock market is not that. This market is the co-worker that always complains about everything. The one who always has a negative take on every situation. The one who just beats you down so you go home feeling worse than when you got there.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Scott Reed, CIMA, AIFA, PPC, is CEO of Hardy Reed LLC in Tupel

Recommended for you

Load comments