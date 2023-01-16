OXFORD – A new mixed-use commercial development in Oxford Commons will feature retail, restaurants, office and and outdoor music venue in the first of three planned phases.
Oxford Commons is a mixed-use project of retail, professional and housing on about 700 acres east of Highway 7.
Named The Commons at Oxford Commons, the first phase of the project includes what is called Building A, comprised of a larger building and smaller building connected by a sky bridge. Measuring more than 27,700 square feet, the two-story Building A is geared toward retail on the first floor and offices on the second.
An outdoor entertainment venue with amphitheater seating also is planned in this first phase. The plans for it also call for a restaurant/music venue similar to Lafayette's Music Room in Memphis, Dyer said. Another building overlooking the outdoor venue is being targeted for a white-tablecloth restaurant.
"David is very interested in making all this happen," Dyer said.
Frank Dyer III of Gill Properties in Memphis is working with developer David Blackburn with the retail development and leasing of what of the first phase.
"The building has been built, and the second story, which is about 15,000 square feet, is completely occupied by the Blackburn group of companies," Dyer said. "That includes a construction company, an investment company, and some affiliated companies all under one roof. They've been there since the fall."
One space has been leased by Oxford Ortho and spaces available range from 1,150 square feet to 2,754 square feet.
"We've got some good prospects," Dyer said. "We're going to have a restaurant or two and maybe a dessert concept of some kind which we think that 1,150-square-foot space is perfect for."
The third phase is for apartments now in the planning and design stages, with dirt work planned for this summer. Phase 3 has been moved ahead of the second phase, comprised of Buildings B and C.
"At the moment those two buildings are are planned for retail or office on the ground floor and, and the second and possible third floors would be condos," Dyer said. "There would be balconies over the retail, but the parking would be facing north and wouldn't be a hindrance to the retail and offices which would face south. It could still go to all retail or all office but that's the concept for now."
Eventually, some 1,100 households will eventually call Oxford Commons home, with every phase of home ownership including patio homes, apartments, estate homes, and "everything in between" Dyer said.
Oxford Conference Center, Hampton by Hilton, TownPlace Suites, Premier Lanes, Oxford High School, Delia Davidson Elementary and several restaurants, among others, are located in or near Oxford Commons.
After months of haggling and negotiating, the Oxford Commons project was approved by alderman in early 2005. The project had been in the works since 2002.
For leasing information, contact Dyer at frank@gillprop.com or (901) 277-8183. For more information on The Blackburn Group, visit www.blackburngroup.net.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.