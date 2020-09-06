TUPELO • Two years ago, Farmhouse owner Bev Crossen decided to tackle another challenge.
Two, actually.
She had successfully moved Farmhouse from her former space in downtown Tupelo to a little farther west in the old Rankin House, but saw an opportunity to expand her vision.
“We bought the old Federal Building in 2018, and it was kind of a domino effect,” she said. “We needed more space with what we were doing downtown, so we started looking where we could do that. There were a couple of places on Main Street, so I bought Rankin House that Farmhouse moved into, and there were these empty entities that needed to be taken care of to be part of the flow.”
So, she purchased the building at 522 Main Street, which is now home to Indigo Cowork, Tupelo River Coffee and Woodwork Kings.
But the biggest purchase was the Federal Building, which was built in 1962 and still housed a U.S. Post Office.
“I’ve always loved the building,” Crossen said. “When you see it, it’s very distinctive, it’s kind of a landmark. Everybody knows the downtown post office.”
Since the building is a historic landmark, only certain renovations can be made to the building. In addition, Crossen brought in an expert to work on the building.
Developer Chris Chain of Columbus has renovated more than 150 buildings across the state over the last 30 years, and is a pioneer for creating downtown living space in Columbus, which has been a leader for restoring downtown buildings into apartment living utilizing historic tax credits.
“Chris is the guru for tax credits for the state,” Crossen said. “He helped me with the process, which has been a long process.”
The exterior of the Federal Building cannot be changed, but that’s not what Crossen wanted anyway.
The bulk of the renovation will be done inside, where some 18 apartments will occupy the second and third floors, consisting of studio, two-bedroom and executive apartments.
The luxury apartments all have views from the large bank of windows that extend across facade. Residents also will have access to the rooftop, which will have some gathering areas and grilling areas available.
“It’s a well-built, solid building,” Crossen said, pointing to the thick concrete floors and cinderblock that were used in construction. “It’s not going anywhere.”
Residents will have access to their apartments and the elevators from the east side of the building, as well as stairways on each end of the building.
The post office has a long-term lease at the building and will continue to occupy its niche on the first floor. The remainder of the first floor will be office space, serving much like an extension of the Indigo Cowork space next door.
“Originally we had thought about making it a restaurant,” Crossen said.
But as COVID-19 hit and the struggles of the restaurant industry came into the spotlight, she decided to adjust the business plan to make the space available for offices. A mezzanine level will be built in the space, allowing for more vertical usage of the space.
“I’m really excited about what we’re doing and what’s going to happen to the building,” Crossen said.
Work is expected to be completed in the spring.