Eating smelly foods is the most annoying thing you can do in the office, according to new research.
According to the Daily Mail, the survey of 2,000 office workers was conducted by business telecommunications provider 4Com, and aimed to find out which habits most get under people's skin in the work environment.
According to those responding, the top five behaviors that office workers find most irritating are:
* Colleagues eating smelly food in the office (39 percent)
* Colleagues eating someone else's food (28 percent)
* Colleagues eating loudly (27 percent)
* Colleagues speaking too loud (27 percent)
* Colleagues whistling/singing (24 percent)