The NBA learned a tough lesson last week when the general manager, Daryl Morey of the Houston Astros – one of the most popular teams in China – tweeted his support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.
China, which took back control of Hong Kong in 1997 after Great Britain’s 99-year lease expired, sees the island as a Special Administrative Region. Macau went from Portuguese oversight to being a Chinese SAR in 1999. Just as it deems Taiwan an inextricable part of the mainland, Beijing sees any criticism of its rule as an interference in its internal affairs.
In essence, China lost its mind as it always does when it sees its image “tarnished’ in some way. The tweet sent Beijing into a tizzy.
Many Chinese corporations suspended their business ties to the NBA. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not show Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game. Press conference and other events were canceled.
And the NBA has to mend a fence with Rockets great Yao Ming, a Basketball Hall of Famer and now president of the Chinese Basketball Association. The CBA suspended its ties with Houston as part of the Morey tweet fallout.
According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the league would continue protecting freedom of expression for its players and employees. Morey’s tweet was criticized by Nets chairman Joe Tsai, who is in China for this week’s games and is a co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.
“I don’t think it’s inconsistent to both be apologetic that that was the outcome of that speech but at the same time support Daryl’s right to his freedom of expression and Joe Tsai’s right to respond,” Silver said.
Silver is dancing a fine line because he knows China is gold for the NBA, as it is for many businesses looking to tap into the world’s second-largest economy.
Apple, for example, had to pull a smartphone app that enabled Hong Kong protesters to track police. It has cut off access in mainland China to a news app that extensively covered the anti-government demonstrations.
Apple of course, is reliant on Chinese factories to assemble iPhones, which generate most of the company’s profits. China also is the company’s third-largest market behind the U.S. and Europe, accounting for 20% of its sales during its past fiscal year. Apple can’t afford to be ostracized in China.
With the trade war between China and the U.S. being waged, organizations like the NBA and companies like Apple are having to walk carefully through the minefield of geopolitics and business.
Billions of dollars are at stake and any wrong move, be it a tweet or comment, deemed insulting to Beijing will result in backlash like we’ve never seen.
American may sit atop the world’s economy for now, but China has long coveted taking over that spot. And seeing that Beijing can dictate what American companies can do says much about there they’re poised and where they expect to be sooner rather than later.